4/25/18 (Wed)



By ALYSSA ADAM

Parshall School District can breathe a sigh of relief.

The Garrison School District decided not to pursue a formal complaint due to breaking North Dakota Century Code and advertising open enrollment.

Last month, Garrison School Board called a special meeting, addressing a serious century code violation. Parshall Schools had run an ad, published for two weeks in the the McLean County Independent, the Mountrail County Record of Parshall and the area’s free circulation shopper, the Xtra.

The ad in question highlighted positive areas and programs of Parshall Schools, with two lines on the bottom of the ad stating: “Open enrollment applications are due March 1, 2018. For more information, contact the Parshall School District...”

The consensus of the board last month were to move forward with a formal complaint against

Parshall with the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction.