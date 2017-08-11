11/08/17 (Wed)



County shares snow removal policy

By STU MERRY

With the advent of another winter season in the northern plains comes the reality that snow, freezing rain and slippery roadways are coming.

Already about five inches of snow has fallen so far this season. With last year’s rough winter in mind, especially in the early stages, McLean County officials adopted a new, detailed snow removal policy.

The policy was adopted by the McLean County commissioners last month. It will serve as a general guide for winter roadway operations and to inform roadway users of the process through which winter roadway situations will be addressed.

The safety of county motorists is the paramount concern, McLean County Highway Department officials said.