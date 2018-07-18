7/18/18 (Wed)



Garrison-Max pulls the plug on varsity football

By ALYSSA ADAM

The tradition of a busy, lit up football field every Friday night has come to an end for the Garrison-Max Troopers, at least for this year.

For some, gathering at the field near the Garrison High School is a social event, for others it ‘s a passion to watch and cheer on the full-contact sport.

Due to low numbers and concern for the safety of the upcoming players, mostly freshmen and sophomore students, it was decided by Garrison-Max Troopers officials that the program would be strictly junior varsity and junior high for the 2018 season.

“Looking at numbers we have about 15 kids 9-12 fully committed to play football,” Supt. Nick Klemisch said. “Two are seniors and the rest are mostly sophomores. That is just not enough to cut a varsity squad. We are just going to get hurt.”