4/11/18 (Wed)



Public opinions/questions encouraged in open meeting

By ALYSSA ADAM

The proposed bond issue for Garrison Schools has the community talking.

Whether it is on social media or at morning coffee, most everyone has something to say about a possible bond election. Current plans call for a combination of the high school and elementary facilities on the current high school grounds.

Now is the chance to voice those opinions. The Citizen Advisory Committee and project managers want to hear it all, good or bad.

At the most recent committee meeting, it was decided to hold a public meeting Tuesday, April 24 at 7 p.m. Residents for and against the project are invited to the high school gymnasium to express concerns and opinions and hear a presentation from the contractors.