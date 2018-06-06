6/06/18 (Wed)

County to budget for cost-share position

BY ALYSSA MEIER

BHG News Service

County officials are hitting the brakes on creating a cost-share school resource officer position for Garrison Public School, letting the idea simmer while 2019 budgets are prepared.

McLean County Auditor Les Korgel told the McLean County Commission at a May meeting that a memorandum of understanding was in the works between the the school, the county and the White Shield Mandan-Hidatsa-Arikara tribe segment. The agreement would create a three-way cost share to cover the approximately $81,000 annual cost of employing a school resource officer at Garrison Public School.

Korgel said things were moving along, but that entities were no longer aiming for the 2018-19 school year when it came to implementing the officer.

