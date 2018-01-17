1/17/18 (Wed)

By ALYSSA ADAM

Garrison residents are reminded that vehicles must be moved off streets to allow for proper clearing following snow events, like the area experienced the past week.

Officials said the only city ordinance that applies is 72-hour parking. No vehicle can remain on a street for more than that period of time.

It comes down to courtesy for the snow removal crews.

“We just hope residents try their best to have vehicles moved off the street as soon as possible for crews to move snow for everyone’s safety,” said Auditor Diane Affeldt.

City maintenance supervisor Alan Beyreis said residents continue to fail to comply with a simple courtesy, to make it easier for crews to move snow.