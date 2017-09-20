9/20/17 (Wed)

By JERRY W. KRAM

BHG News Service

A short exchange on a cell phone caused quite a commotion Friday and now the caller is in hot water.

Schools across the area including New Town, Parshall, White Shield, Garrison and Max … as well as TAT tribal offices, New Town City Hall and some local businesses were on lockdown after reports of an active shooter in the area. There was no shooter, just a New Town Middle School student and a cell phone.

New Town School Superintendent Mark Bluestone said the School Resource Officer from the New Town Police Department received a call from law enforcement that a potential shooter was targeting and possibly approaching the school. The resource officer notified Bluestone and the school implemented its emergency lockdown protocol.

