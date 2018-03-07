7/03/18 (Tue)



Garrison Schools seeks roof bids

By ALYSSA ADAM

In the wake of the fifth failed bond election for Garrison Schools, the Garrison School Board is preparing for the first band aid of many.

At the June 27 meeting, the board decided to seek bids for roof work on the elementary and high schools.

Supt. Nick Klemisch told the board the most immediate maintenance concern is the roof on the elementary school.

“Do we re-roof the whole thing? Or do we roof the new part and scab the old part?” he asked.

However, a major roofing project will take a large amount of funding, estimated at more than $300,000.