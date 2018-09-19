September 19, 2018

BY JILL DENNING GACKLE

Property taxes going to Garrison school will increase next year, it was confirmed at a tax levy meeting Sept. 12. The increase will amount to about $16.16 a year on a house valued at $100,000.

The Garrison School board members reviewed the tax levy that is based on county estimates and it will be voted on at the Sept. 26 meeting.

Property valuations within the district increased 5.8 percent. Those dollars will generate $22.2 million that contribute $2 million to the school budget with the remaining coming from the state.

The tax levy increase will generate another $190,000 for the district’s use, with $2,000 of that dedicated to the building fund.

Board member Kevin Rime said, “I think a lot of people knew this was coming after the last failed bond election.” General fund dollars may be used toward building improvements but building fund dollars can only go to a variety of building related improvements and construction.