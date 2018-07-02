2/07/18 (Wed)



By ALYSSA ADAM

Among countless events within the community, Garrison is well know for neighboring Lake Sakakawea and its fantastic fishing.

Greg Power of the North Dakota Game and Fish Department Fisheries Division, visited the most recent Garrison Governmental Affairs meeting and talked about the region’s fishing.

“North Dakota likes to fish,” he said. “We are right at the top when it comes to fishing.”

According to Power, there were 220,000 fishing licenses sold in North Dakota last year, 140,000 of which were used.

“This state has 27 percent participation when it comes to fishing and we rank 6th in the nation,” he said. “Direct angler expenditures were $250 million last year, more money than hunting in North Dakota.”

Powers said these figures have been consistent for the past 20-30 years.