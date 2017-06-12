12/06/17 (Wed)



Governor visits Garrison

By STU MERRY

Garrison city leaders got the chance to rub elbows with their governor, Doug Burgum, Tuesday night.

The visit was part of the governor’s Main Street ND Initiative which assists engaged communities to become stronger, increasing the quality of life for all North Dakotans.

The Initiative is based on three pillars: Healthy, vibrant communities, 21st Century workforce and smart, efficient infrastructure.

A round table discussion and tour of the community gave Burgum a chance to hear first-hand about the community. Burgum put his finger on the pulse of Garrison, learning what makes a community of about 1,500 tick.

The governor said he thinks Garrison is a competitive community.