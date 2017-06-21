6/21/17 (Wed)



Legion hosts Flag Retirement Ceremony

By STU MERRY

It was a solemn time Monday night at the Garrison City Park, a time to remember one’s service to the country.

Members of Garrison’s Hugh P. Minehan Post 49 American Legion held their annual flag retirement ceremony. A number of tattered and worn American flags were disposed of. Assisting were members of the local Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts.

The purpose of the American Legion adopting this ceremony is to encourage proper respect for the Flag of the United States, providing for disposal of unserviceable flags in a dignified manner.

Legion members explain the procedure to dispose of, or retire a worn American flag, parallels that of the ceremony that takes place during the burial of a fallen soldier or deceased veteran. The ceremony is in a public place and done in the evening. The event takes place near June 14, Flag Day.

The Sergeant-at-Arms presents the flags for inspection first to the second vice commander, then to the first vice commander, and, finally, to the commander for final inspection.