8/29/18 (Wed)

By JILL DENNING GACKLE

“This is not coming from the administration.”

That’s the message Supt. Nick Klemisch wanted to make loud and clear when he responded to questions about petitions that are being circulated by community leaders. The petitions call for a vote of the public to raise the building fund mill levy from 10 to 20 mills, the maximum allowed by law.

School board members will be asked Wednesday to consider putting the question on the November ballot. The meeting is at 6:30 p.m. in the administration offices in the high school and open to the public.

The administration and school board members may be stinging from the fifth failed bond election in six years. But a group of about 20 community members from businesses, hospital and the city weren’t ready to give up.