5/30/18 (Wed)



BY HUNTER ANDES

The gears were turning during Tuesday’s noon hour as the Garrison Chamber of Commerce Governmental Affairs Committee met to discuss the Garrison School District’s Bond Referendum.

The spotlight was on Nick Klemisch, Garrison’s superintendent of schools, as he had the floor nearly the entire hour. He answered questions and helped clear up confusion some of the members had.

“The gym floor has been a hot button topic,” Klemisch said. “I want to be clear: the cost associated with redoing the track and gym floor is not included in the bond referendum.”

He said things such as the ag shop will be contingent on the public’s input.

