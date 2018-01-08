8/01/18 (Wed)

By JILL DENNING GACKLE

It was time for some good news.

That’s what the Garrison School Board received at a July 25 meeting when Supt. Nick Klemisch provided the district with a report from a website called Niche that compiles research on colleges, schools and neighborhoods and creates rankings for the public.

Garrison was ranked 17 of 132 school districts in the state and was considered by the site to be the best school district in McLean County.

Here’s what the site showed about the Garrison district:

* Ranked 43 of 131 for Best Teachers in North Dakota

* Graduation rate of 85 percent

* Average ACT 26 of highest possible of 36.