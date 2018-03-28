3/28/18 (Wed)



By JILL DENNING GACKLE

Like a delectable recipe, sometimes it takes some tweaks to get it to taste just right.

That’s what the Citizens Advisory Committee for Garrison schools is in charge of creating.

For the past few months, a group of 18 from the community, the school board and administration gathered to figure out the best plan to address the physical needs of the district.

Farmers, teachers, students and business owners, led by an engineering firm hired by the district, are working on a plan that hopes to give patrons a sweet taste without any financial heartburn.

Tentatively, the voters would be asked June 12 to approve a school bond election, pending board approval.

This is the fifth time the district tackled a school bond issue. Four plans went to the table in the past six years and were given thumbs down; only one was close to the 60 percent margin needed to pass.



