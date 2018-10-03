October 3, 2018

Superintendent addresses communication, social media

By Amy V enn

Some areas of Garrison High School aren’t compliant with Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) regulations, even by 1950s standards. After a recent audit, Superintendent Nick Klemisch reported what improvements needed to be made at the school board meeting last Wednesday.

“My recollection is the last time we had [this audit] done was in the early 80s,” Klemisch said. Since career and technical education (CTE) course are funded with federal Perkins dollars, ADA compliance is tied into a CTE audit, which will happen next year at the school.

“So any place our students go, they have to look for accessibility,” Klemisch said. “There’s a catch though. It all depends on when your building was built and what was your model during that time frame to determine which set of regulations you can use. So since this building was built in the 50s, this building has the 50s regulations, which is about two pages long.”