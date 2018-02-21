2/21/18 (Wed)





By ALYSSA ADAM

Garrison was commended several times during Gov. Doug Burgum’s 2018 Main Street Initiative Summit in Bismarck last week.

At the summit, in front of about 650 people from all over the state, Garrison was used as an example at least three times.

Burgum said, with events such as the Dickens Village Festival, Garrison doesn’t let the cold weather shut it down.

He also pointed to the community as an example of a city that promotes itself, not only for its various events, but also its access to pristine hunting and fishing.

Another pat on the back was given to the city for its strong relationship with Fort Stevenson State Park.