7/05/17 (Wed)



By STU MERRY

A true Garrison-Max co-op seems more likely as time goes by.

At Monday’s meeting of the Garrison School Board, members agreed to host a public forum prior to their July meeting.

The meeting, set for Thursday, July 27 at 5:45 p.m. at the high school, will gauge how patrons feel about a co-op that would include girls and boys basketball as well as speech. The two schools already co-op in volleyball, football, baseball and track.

Max continues to be without an athletic director. Coaching for Cossack sports is also difficult for school officials. A meeting already took place at Max in May, said Superintendent Pat Windish.

The ball is now in Garrison’s court.

“We are now waiting for Garrison to meet and then we can proceed with another meeting,” he said.

A number of variables will need to be addressed before moving forward, Garrison Superintendent Nick Klemisch told the board.

“Right now we are in a holding pattern,” Klemisch said. “We need to discuss what we’d envision and consider all possibilities including mascots, costs, etc. I’m open to discussion on this.”

Both schools have until the end of the basketball season to make a final decision, and any decision would come into play for the 2018-19 season.

