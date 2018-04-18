4/18/18 (Wed)



By ALYSSA ADAM

The Garrison-Max Ambulance Service has made a name for themselves in the statewide EMS community.

The service was named the Southwest Regional Ambulance Service of the Year at the annual North Dakota EMS Association Rendezvous Conference and Tradeshow in Bismarck.

The EMS Association received a letter to nominate the service, highlighting several achievements.

“The district has taken great strides to help assist their communities/district become more prepared and educated in the event of an emergency,” the letter said. “They have accomplished this by teaching multiple first aid and CPR classes to daycare providers, school teachers, camp counselors, general public as well as the entire Garrison Jr. High and High School student body grades 7-12.”