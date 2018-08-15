8/15/18 (Wed)



Schools embark on new schedule

BY JILL DENNING GACKLE

There’s an air of excitement mingled with apprehension at the Garrison schools this week. The district is poised to take some risks as they move forward with a flexible teaching schedule at the high school and an intensive learning program at the elementary.

At the junior high and high school: Teachers are giving up their classrooms, the school bells no longer ring and students have learning periods of 40-80 minutes as teachers and students move between classrooms.

At the elementary school: A program called Trooper Time allows for half an hour each day of uninterrupted time with focused learning led by several teachers and paraprofessionals.