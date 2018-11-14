November 14, 2018



Medical director retires

By AMY VENN

A proposed contract between Garrison-Max Ambulance (GMA) and Three Affiliated Tribes (TAT) was reviewed at the ambulance board meeting Nov. 7. The board unanimously agreed it would not be signing the contract.

In the “Services to be provided” section of the contract, which laid out the coverage area (Garrison, White Shield community and outlying areas of Garrison and White Shield), it stated, “GMA Response will be provided by the EMT-Paramedic under contract with GMA and performed immediately only if the Paramedic is available and not on another response. If the Paramedic is on another response with the ambulance service and is not able to respond within a reasonable amount of time, the next closest ambulance service will be contacted by GMA to respond to the request.”