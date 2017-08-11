11/08/17 (Wed)



By ALYSSA ADAM

What began as a 911 call of a reported robbery at the Garrison’s Dairy Queen, turned into two assailants being arrested on warrants.

On Wednesday, Nov. 1 at 2:08 p.m., Joel Gohl and Freda Linder were caught attempting to steal the tip jar from DQ. The male suspect was confronted by the store manager, then fled on foot with the female.

According to McLean County Sheriff JR Kerzmann, the woman, heavily under the influence, was apprehended right away near the Garrison Motel.