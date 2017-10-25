10/25/17 (Wed)



Amenity work remains

By STU MERRY

After years of planning, the Wilderness Park walking/hiking/biking trail is a reality. Crews with Bechtold Paving laid the groundwork and installed asphalt for the trail last week.

Other than seeding grass next to the path the only other item on the agenda this fall will be some cleanup and the installation of the concrete slab for the Christmas Box Angel Monument.

The proposed monument is Phase II of the Wilderness Park Improvement Project. It’s hoped the monument will provide a location in the community for parents, grandparents, family members and friends to remember the children that have been lost.

The statue has been ordered and is scheduled to arrive in late November in time for a remembrance candlelight ceremony Wednesday, Dec. 6.