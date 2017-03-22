3/22/17 (Wed)



By STU MERRY

The ugly duckling has turned into a swan.

At least that’s what members of the Garrison-Max Ambulance Service think after seeing the transformation of their decommissioned rig.

The big reveal was Saturday in Bismarck as part of a Brave the Shave event, a Bismarck Bobcat hockey game.

Brave the Shave is the region’s largest fundraiser with a mission to fight childhood cancer through family support and research.

In October the ambulance service decommissioned the older rig. The vehicle, stripped of its designated markings, was parked at the intersection of N.D. Highway 37 and McLean County 15 with a For Sale sign in the window.

Winter came, and the rig sat. The service received little interest. That is until the rig caught the eye of Tanner Olson of Bismarck. Olson heads the family part of Brave the Shave. He had an idea – to turn the rig into a vehicle that would represent Brave the Shave at various events.