2/14/18 (Wed)



CHI provides LPN program

By ALYSSA ADAM

Those in the Garrison area who wanted to be a Licensed Practical Nurse or a Registered Nurse, but weren’t able to go to college, may get a second chance.

CHI St. Alexius Health-Garrison is participating in a statewide nursing program, hoping to aid in the area’s shortage of nurses.

The Dakota Nursing Program, aiding students in getting their LPN certification, offered by CHI, is facilitated by Bismarck State College.

According to CHI Administrator Todd Graeber, several colleges are involved with different rural outreach areas.

“One of the biggest problem is that there is a huge national shortage in nursing,” Graeber said. “North Dakota has a huge shortage.”

The age of nurses is getting to the point where they are retiring, Graeber said.

“There is nobody to fill those roles,” he said.

Part of the problem, Graeber said, is that the colleges can’t take a large number of students.

“There are people who want to go into nursing, but there aren’t enough spots,” he said. “The schools get way more applications than they have spots for.”

The Dakota Nursing program trains candidates in local facilities.