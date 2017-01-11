11/01/17 (Wed)



BY: MAKENNA BRUMBAUGH

Student reporter

Garrison High School’s Advanced Biology class has been given the chance to be part of the University of North Dakota’s Near-Space Balloon Competition.

The school is unique. Its one of only 10 schools in the state to be chosen for this project.

Jen Hirsch, a science instructor at Garrison High, teaches the advanced biology class. She found out about this program this summer, and was emailed by Nick Klemisch, the high school’s superintendent, information to fill out for the competition. She applied for this project and grant Oct. 10

“Why not?,”said Hirsch to having to apply for an opportunity at this experience.

Once the class found out that it was awarded the grant and chance to do the project, they started to put their ideas together. They used the grant they were given to buy materials for the space balloon.