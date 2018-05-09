9/05/18 (Wed)

By JILL DENNING GACKLE

If there was a component missing in the previous school bond elections, it might have been the silent majority.

Mike Matteson, Garrison businessman, spoke for what he called the silent majority at a recent school board meeting. Shannon Jeffers and Mike Gackle joined him. The board later voted unanimously to ask voters in November to raise the building tax levy to provide more dollars for school improvements.

Five failed bond elections in six years left the board members reluctant to stick their necks out again.