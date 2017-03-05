5/03/17 (Wed)



It’s almost time

Walleye tour kicks off next week

By ALYSSA ADAM

The National Walleye Tour is approaching rapidly as registration begins next week Wednesday. Pros and amature fishermen will launch from Garrison Bay Marina at Fort Stevenson State Park Thursday, May 11, and Friday, May 12.

The fishermen will launch at 7 a.m. and return at 3 p.m. Upon their return, the public is encouraged come to the park to watch the weigh-ins and greet the sportsmen.

“Most of the fishermen should stay more westbound, that is where the fish are biting, but we will probably see some fishermen come out of Garrison to calculate time out of the Marina to west,” Convention and Visitor’s Bureau Director McKaila Matteson said. “Registration is from 2-4 p.m. on Wednesday with a rules meeting from 4-5 and a meal at 5.”

Matteson said without the many businesses the helped put on the event, bringing something like this to Garrison would have been impossible.

It’s estimated more than 150 pro fishermen will converge on the community as well as that many amateurs.