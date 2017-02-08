8/02/17 (Wed)



State Park hosts Skinautiques

By STU MERRY

Club de Skinautique is back. Its performance promises excitement at Garrison Bay in Fort Stevenson State Park

Club de Skinautique, headquartered in Bottineau, will present its water ski show Saturday. The excitement will start at 5 p.m. and go until 6:30 pm.

According to the N.D. Parks & Rec. Department and State Park officials, spectators will have the opportunity to view a spectacular show featuring trick water skiing, pyramids, and jumps.

