6/07/17 (Wed)

By STU MERRY

A pair of fires over the weekend turned the world of two area families upside down.

Early Sunday morning, the Garrison Fire and Rescue Squad battled a fire at the Nathan Smith residence in the Garrison Creek Cabin Site.

According to Rural Fire Chief Paul Schlichting, the fire was reported at about 3:30 a.m. Smith said his fire pit, which was built into the deck, was on fire and burning toward the house. By the time the department arrived the fire spread. The structure was destroyed. There were no injuries.

Sunday afternoon, fire departments from Max and Garrison battled a house fire in Benedict. The home is owned by Matt and Megan Kielman.

Departments tried in vain to save the structure, which was a total loss. The cause of the fire is unknown. The state fire marshal is investigating to determine how the fire started.