7/05/17 (Wed)



By STU MERRY

Bigger and better than ever.

That’s how organizers of this year’s White Shield Powwow are describing the event. The powwow is Friday through Sunday at the powwow grounds on Highway 37.

More than 30 drum groups are planning to attend, including local drums, Dead Grass, Ree Scouts and Yellow Face, as well as Northern Cree from Alberta, Canada.

The newly rebuilt powwow grounds is one of the most modern and up-to-date facilities in the region. New this year is a brand new 32-site RV park.

It’s anticipated more than 800 dancers will compete for top prize money.

Fred Fox said prizes will be awarded in 30 categories; $135,000 is available to singers and $128,000 to the top dancers.

Fox said sponsorships from throughout Fort Berthold was overwhelming this year.

“This is the biggest event we’ve ever had,” Fox said.