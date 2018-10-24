October 24, 2018



By Amy Venn

The open house at White Shield School last week commemorated a journey littered with challenges and shone a spotlight on a community dedicated to educating its youth. Members of the school board, tribal councilmen, North Dakota’s lieutenant governor, representatives for Heidi Heitkamp, North Dakota Indian Affairs and the state superintendent all attended the event and spoke highly of White Shield’s effort to complete the project.

The school is set to host a boys basketball tournament in their gymnasium this school year, which will now seat up to 1,600 people and boasts a large playback scoreboard.