November 20, 2018

By JILL DENNING GACKLE

Not checking your bank statement? It might be time.

Mike Youngs of Garrison State Bank said there are hundreds of scams going on every day.

Many of the scams are catching up to consumers from security breaches in 2017 and 2018 that compromised personal and identifiable information of millions of Americans.

Youngs said millions of people’s name, birth date and social security numbers are now in the hands of criminals. He said the banking industry believes the thieves will sit on the information because, “They’re hoping people will forget that their information is out there.”

Information is sold on the Dark Web, he said. (The Dark Web is a collection of websites that exist on an encrypted network and can’t be found by traditional search engines or browsers.)

Someone will “buy a million batches of information for a hundred bucks and then try to see if any of that is good,” he said.