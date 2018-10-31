October 31, 2018



by AMY VENN

Wounded Warriors in Action (WWIA) made its first visit to North Dakota last weekend with a trip to Garrison for a pheasant hunt. Schreiner farms hosted the hunt and as many as 60 local volunteers who were there to help hunt with the wounded warriors, as well as feed the group lunch. Each wounded warrior took home 12 birds by the end of the hunt.

Roy McKenzie with Krause’s Market organized the visit. Krause’s Jail-a-thon raised $3,194 to contribute to trip costs. A banquet dinner Saturday night at the city auditorium raised $4,500 for WWIA, for a total of $8,880 donated. WWIA’s cost to bring the hunters to Garrison was completely covered by donations.

“It was phenomenal,” McKenzie said. “There’s just been so much response. I’m getting emails from different places that want to know how to host something like this and get their communities involved.”

Krause’s Markets provided the prime rib for the dinner and Benedictine Living Center did decorations for the event. Ye Olde Malt Shoppe supplied breakfasts Saturday through Monday. Totten Trail fed the visitors Friday night. Hunter’s Bar and Grill donated $1,100 for the event. Other donations and participants were Scheel’s, Northshore Inn & Suites, West River Transit, Glen Nygard, Garrison Fire Department, North Country Marine, Glen Schreiner, Deb Heskins, This, That ‘N More, Cenex, Garrison Troopers basketball team and parents, McLean Electric Co-op, RTC Cable and City of Garrison.