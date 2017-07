7/19/17 (Wed)

Turtle Days 2017 Tractor Pull organizer Justin Norlin said, “We had a great time seeing old friends and meeting new ones. This year we had a great turnout with 50 children pulling with us.”

There were four age divisions. They are 5-6 years old, 7-8 years old, 9-10 years old, and 11-12 years old.