7/26/17 (Wed)

By ALLAN TINKER

The highly popular egg toss competition, messy as it is, draws long lines of competitors. They want to be the ones who have perfected the soft catch and easy toss skills to winning big bucks and the title for the year.

Even second and third place are pretty good; considering the eggs are fresh, not boiled, and it is very hot and the sticky stuff dries fast when it hits.

Now doesn’t that sound like fun? It is. Just ask the competitors or the crowd.

Two lines form at a specified distance from the other. One line will keep retreating one more line back after each round, until one can barely imagine even tossing an egg that far, much less catching an intact one.