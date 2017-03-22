3/22/17 (Wed)

By ALLAN TINKER

With the election of officers and Vietnam-era recognition ceremonies, the March 7 birthday meeting of the Turtle Lake American Legion Post 133 was an eventful night. The start of the meeting, with a meatball supper and birthday cake, was a small part of the veteran’s efforts to remind the nation and their community of those who have served our country in any branch of the military, during peace times or war.

The cake was baked and decorated by Aileen Erdmann and the meal served by the Legion Auxiliary.

Five Vietnam-era veterans received commemorative pins at the March 7 meeting of the Turtle Lake American Legion Post 133. They are Ernest Schock, Turtle Lake; Gordon L Cermak, McClusky; Daryl Bykonen, Underwood; Gary Anderson and Craig Lakoduk, Turtle Lake. All but Cermak served “in country.”