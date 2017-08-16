8/16/17 (Wed)

By ALLAN TINKER

With a face on social media as well, new Turtle Lake residents Brandon and Heather Anderson, were happily offering information on their new business, Alpha Omega Transportation in newspaper ads and in person at area events. They offer safe and private transportation for large and small groups with rates that “can’t be beat,” according to the Andersons.

They provide pickup, safe driving to and from the destination and a stress-free way of celebrating a special event or travel to local attractions. They can help you with guest transportation to weddings, Christmas parties, bachelor or bachelorette parties, a night out on the town, anniversaries, birthdays, sporting events, state and county fairs, designated driver ride home or for proms and homecoming.

They also offer “great package deals” and a state of the art “Party Bus.”

Reach them at 701-500-5223 or email alphaomegatransportation@gmail.com. Their mailing address is PO Box 604, Turtle Lake, ND, 58575 if you prefer “snail mail.”

The couple is from Las Vegas, Nevada, where Brandon was born and raised. He had never lived anywhere else before moving to North Dakota.

