11/08/17 (Wed)

By ALLAN TINKER, information courtesy of SMSCD

The South McLean County Soil Conservation District announced Casey and Jessica Anderson family with sons Bjorn and Jesper as their 2017 Conservation Achievement Farm and Ranch winner. Myron Lick presented the award.

The announcement came along with other SMSCD awards given at the annual banquet on October 19.

While wildlife habitat was the initial plan when the Andersons purchased their land near Mercer in 2003, Casey and his family have expanded into livestock production with Polled Hereford cattle and pasture raised poultry.

Their main rangeland operation provides forage production for their livestock operation. Portions of their cropland fields are seeded to grass, trees or pollinator plantings to benefit both livestock and wildlife.

The Anderson’s main goals include improving soil health, water infiltration and plant diversity while producing livestock and wildlife on their property.

Earning Clean Tree honors was the Todd and Mary Goven farm of Turtle Lake, with son Donny present with his mother for the award presentation by Marvin Neumiller.