By ALLAN TINKER

At 5 p.m., the place was already packed, with others patiently waiting to be seated as the places became available. Joel Johnson was busy with his flag.

The annual Turtle Lake Hospital staff and department heads driven Turkey and Meatball Supper, drew a huge crowd this past Tuesday. There were 152 meals went either by delivery person or pickup from those who could. It was a fine meal to beat any TV dinner available.

There were 662 meals served, the rest (480) served at the school gymnasium.

There were 60 pounds of coleslaw used, 50 pans of donated desserts, and 50 dozen buns served.

Marjorie Fiedler head cook at the hospital calls herself the “gopher” of the group and along with volunteer Jason Goodrich, took any job assignment that came up. Cheryl Helm was the “other” boss.

The work crews in numbers were 20 people who cooked the 24 turkeys and dressing, and six men that carved. Gene Goven told Fiedler that he had helped for 50 of the 52 years they have had the supper.

Five people worked in the kitchen; 19 waiters served the crowd; four people served desserts; two people, Patty Albrecht and DeeAnn Jacobson boiled and mashed the potatoes and made the gravy.

Johnson’s helper was Marshall Maxwell, who called out the numbers of those next up to be served.

Eight people volunteered to clean up and the event was set up with tables and chairs by a Methodist Church group. Three women from the hospital took care of the roaster clean up.