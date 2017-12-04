4/12/17 (Wed)

By ALLAN TINKER

The 62 years of FFA at the Turtle Lake-Mercer School have marched by on success after success, with many members entering a life of agricultural work and life. The awards banquet for 2017 was held on March 30.

Opening ceremonies were performed by the club’s officers with a welcome from local FFA President Donald Goven. Emily Boehm introduced the guests and Ethan Hollenbeck presented the FFA Creed. Officers include President Don Goven, Vice President Trey Klain, Secretary Emily Boehm, Treasurer Brooke Goven, Reporter Ryeleigh Laib, Sentinel Jaden Reiser, and Parliamentarian Brenden Bergquist, Historian Aaron Klain and Student Advisor Ben Goven.

Mr. Singer presented the invocation preceding the meal.

The program continued with a greeting from State Office and Matt Stroh, State Parliamentarian.

Terry Fleck, The Attitude Doctor, amused and inspired the attendees and guests with his suggestions for bringing the lighter side of positive spirit and life into daily applications.

Junior High Awards were presented by Ryeleigh Laib and Brenden Bergquist; freshman awards by Trey Klain; and sophomore awards by Brooke Goven.

Brooke Goven received Star Chapter Award.; Ethan Hollenbeck received Star Greenhand Award; Kassidy Reiser received Star Discovery Award; and Ryeleigh Laib received the $500 Ron O. Herman Scholarship Award.

The Honorary FFA Degree was awarded to Shirley Herman and Mike Herman.