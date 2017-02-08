8/02/17 (Wed)

By ALLAN TINKER

Music in the Park continues to be a bright spot in the community life of Turtle Lake. Now held regularly at the 69ers Senior Citizen Center, instead of “maybe” there in inclement weather, it features music talent from local musicians and those who are “visiting musicians.”

This middle of July, pianist Edward Schmaltz was the performer at 7 p.m. at the center. He said he played a 120 bass accordion since he was 17 years old, along with the spoons. He and his late wife Norma, who died four years ago, had a band together and played for many dances. She played the guitar and sand and he would harmonize with her on songs.

Schmaltz plays by listening to the music, not by notes, a skill that came naturally for him. He decided two years ago to take up playing the piano in his home.

He had with him at the center, a list, the only “notes” he plays from, he smiled. From that list, he played waltzes, two-steps, gospel and other favorites for the crowd of about 25 people gathered. When the songs were familiar enough, many in the crowd would sing along, adding joy to the gathering.

He and his wife lived on a “diversified” farm where he had lived as a child with parents Joe and Barbara Schmaltz and eight siblings.

