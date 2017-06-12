12/06/17 (Wed)

By ALLAN TINKER, information and photo courtesy Darrell Belisle

The Turtle Lake Wildlife Club held the annual “Deer Hunters Social – Buck Contest” on November 17. This year 23 hunters entered the contest. Out of those 23 entries, seven successful hunters brought their antlers to be measured.

To enter the contest, a hunter must sign up before the beginning of the 16 1/2 day “Any Weapon” season. Eligible entries are Whitetail Bucks harvested during this hunting opportunity.

TLWC awards cash prizes for the “Largest Gross Score” and the “Largest Net Score.” The scores are determined by calculating various measurements taken from the antlers. Contest rules state one set of antlers cannot win both titles.