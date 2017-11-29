11/29/17 (Wed)

By ALLAN TINKER

With a start by mailing packages, Santa Day, December 4, will be good for everyone in Turtle Lake.

The package wrapping, “Pack and Ship Day, is to provide help with all shipping needs for the holiday season. To make the process nicer, there will be goodies, apple cider and coffee for everyone. Hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

An added fun part for uptown shoppers is the Bingo game for the day.

Cards can be picked up at any of the Santa Day businesses listed below. Fill the card by stopping at all the Santa Day participating businesses on Dec. 4.

Turn in the completed card to Dakota West Credit Union by the end of the day on Dec. 4 and be eligible to win one of two gift certificates. Winners will be notified by phone on Dec. 5.

