5/03/17 (Wed)

By ALLAN TINKER

For 24 years, math students in the STEM portion of their education at Turtle Lake-Mercer High School have competed in bridge construction in two divisions: weight ratio and architectural design. Each year is a bit different and often very entertaining. From excited screams when a favorite bridge collapses, to this year’s music, which included an impromptu “Boot Scooting Boogie” line dance backstage to the bridge preparations, it only gets better.

This year’s contest included a log bridge, built before the development and application of math concepts and testing, which was, basically, log toothpicks glued together in a solid, straight span. Its ratio was 56.75; lowest of all those tested.