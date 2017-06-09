9/06/17 (Wed)

By ALLAN TINKER

Dalton Rixen of Dickinson won the Saddle Bronc Riding. In the first round, he scored 74; in the finals round, he scored 78 points, winning the Saddle Bronc riding with a total score of 152 points.

Will Gullickson of Mandan scored 65 points in the first round. In the finals round, he scored 72 points with a total score of 137 points taking second place in the Bronc Riding. Parker Kramer of Denbigh took third place with a score of 63 points.

Other rides registered for the event were Elliot Rognlien, Seth Jacobs, Sandy Bargman, Brady Gjefle, Logan Nielson, Jake Tescher and Wade Berg.

Saddle Bronc riding competitions generally operate under strict rules, established by associations such as the Professional Cowboy Association.

The following are excerpts from the PCA rules.

Saddle Bronc riding shall be timed for eight seconds and time starts when animal’s inside front shoulder passes the plane of the chute.



