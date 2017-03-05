5/03/17 (Wed)

By ALLAN TINKER

There were just a few bugs in the Turtle Lake-Mercer School elementary concert this year. There were about 32, if you count the grub worm and boll weevil.

Main concert and lead bug, not in costume, was Charity Ost, TL-M music director. Lynn Singer was accompanist for the elementary group.

With a light-hearted bug conflict and plenty of music, everything ended well in the bug world, with the audience applauding all the way for each small performance skit and solo announcement.