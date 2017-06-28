6/28/17 (Wed)

By ALLAN TINKER

The Turtle Lake-Mercer School Board meeting on June 19 was successful in settling the bus buying effort. Two 2018 gas buses were purchased, with two trade-ins of time-consuming repair diesel buses. Trade-ins were $30,600; they were the 2013 and 2014 International Max 47 buses.

The new bus bodies will be Bluebird, well known for their reliability and built for school bus use, not trucks. The total price of the new buses will be $93,900. Only one bid was received.

There were no bids received for the heating and cooling system work.

This issue is settled, but there is one bus driver needed for the routes. Plan B options include reconfiguring the routes, which was not making anyone seem happy to do. Ancillary salary information was distributed, with assistant custodian at $18.58; head custodian at $21.58; tech coordinator/Title I Aide at $41,200 per year; bus driver/bus mechanic at $109 per day with $30 per year experience; special needs aides $13.29 to $13.79; bus driver, $109 per day each year experience; secretary, $12 per hour; assistant cook, $12 per hour; head cook, $15 per hour, and teaching aide, $15.57 per hour.