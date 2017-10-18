10/18/17 (Wed)

By STU MERRY

So close, but yet so far.

Camp of the Cross officials are asking individuals, businesses, groups and congregations to dig into their pockets one more time to help the camp reach its goal to secure enough funds to finish the new fellowship center. The campaign is called: Let’s Try This One More Time!”

More than $2.8 million has been raised. Initially, that was more than enough to complete the facility.

But when health department and Corps of Engineers officials presented additional stringent guidelines, it boosted the price dramatically. Another $800,000 is needed to allow the camp to finish the project.

Camp Director Janis Sloka said $2.8 million is no small amount, but it’s been reached.

“This is an awesome accomplishment,” he said. “That’s huge.”